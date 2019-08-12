Taipei CNA-- Taiwanese volleyball players made history Sunday when they captured the Asian Men's U23 Championship title following a dramatic 3-1 win against India in the final in Myanmar.



Taiwan defeated India 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23 to capture their first gold medal at the tournament.



Earlier that day, Japan took the bronze medal after overpowering Pakistan in a three-set thriller 25-18, 25-23, 25-18 in the third-place playoff.



The Asian Men's U23 Volleyball Championship is an international volleyball competition in Asia and Oceania contested by the under-23 men's national teams of the members of Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), the sport's Asian governing body. Tournaments have been awarded every two years since 2015.



Iran has won the title twice in the 2015 and 2017 Asian Men's U23 Championship, while Taiwan won bronze medals in the two previous events.



This year's tournament comprised 16 teams and was held in Naypyidaw, Myanmar's capital.