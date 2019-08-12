TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei District Court has ordered former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and former Premier Jiang Yi-huah (江宜樺) to report to court on Aug. 30 for a deposition related to the forced removal of student activists from the Executive Yuan during Taiwan’s Sunflower Movement in 2014.

On the night of March 27, 2014, under orders of Jiang, student activists were removed from the Executive Yuan, including several who had forcibly entered the building. According to a report from the Central News Agency, 24 private individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Ma administration which includes allegations of unlawful detainment, assault, and even attempted murder.

The prosecution asserts that the decision to clear the Executive Yuan came directly from then-President Ma, and that the manner in which the police conducted the removal constituted a breach of law. The case was previously thrown out by the Taipei District Court which ruled that officers’ actions during the forced eviction of student protesters were proportional and measured.

However, the prosecution has successfully appealed to the High Court which ruled that an adequate investigation of the circumstances and police actions was not conducted prior to the previous trial. The former verdict was overturned in March this year, reports CNA.

In addition to Ma and the former premier, the former National Police Chief Wang Cho-chiun (王卓鈞), and the former Police Chief of Taipei’s Zhongzheng Branch Fang Yang-ning (方仰寧) along with several others are also defendants named in the case.