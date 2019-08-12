  1. Home
Taiwan hospital contributes medical expertise in Thailand

Changhua Christian Hospital to take part in Medical Fair Thailand 2019 in September.

2019/08/12
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In line with the Tsai Ing-wen administration's New Southbound Policy, Changhua Christian Hospital aims to share the medical expertise, personnel, and technological advantages of Taiwan's health care system with Thailand.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has announced a "one country, one hospital" (一國一中心) policy in a press release. As per the initiative, each of six Taiwanese hospitals has been charged with running a medical center in one of six countries in South or Southeast Asia: India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Changhua Christian Hospital is responsible for one such center in Thailand. Since the collaboration began in 2010, hospital medical staff have helped patients in the northern part of the country, reported the Central News Agency (CNA).

According to CNA, Changhua Christian Hospital became involved in the "one country, one hospital" project in 2018 and has begun to collect medical information from Thailand. In addition, the hospital co-hosted Medical Devices ASEAN 2019 with Federation of Thailand Industry in July of this year.

Changhua Christian Hospital will also take part in Medical Fair Thailand 2019 this September. Then, in December, the hospital will invite Thai medical professionals to Taiwan to participate in the Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan.
