Hong Kong protestors cripple airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong airport has suspended all flights for Monday and all incoming Asian flights until 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday (August 13) due to the ongoing pro-democracy protests, the Central News Agency quoted an inside source as saying.

Conflicts between Hong Kong protesters and police erupted on Sunday, resulting in a woman's right eye being struck by a pellet and causing concern of going blind, according to the news outlet. In the aftermath of the incident, Hong Kong internet users launched an "eye for eye" action, calling for the public to cripple Hong Kong International Airport, the news outlet reported.

Around 1 p.m., hordes of people began to converge at the airport, and by 3 p.m., the arrival lobby was jam-packed with protestors, forcing the Hong Kong airport authority to limit the number of departure and arrival flights, beginning at 6 p.m., the Liberty Times reported.

With the airport's operation severely affected by the congregation of the protestors and the traffic to the airport congested, the airport authority further announced that check-ins for all remaining flights on Monday are suspended, according to the news outlet.