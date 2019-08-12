TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) airline held a press conference on Aug. 12 to introduce new uniforms for their flight attendants. The company also announced on Monday that they would be retiring their current fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD aircraft by 2022.

The airline’s fleet of eight MD aircraft has already seen four planes retired from service this year, and the remaining four will be retired by from service by early 2022. In their place the airline will be relying on six new ATR72-600 aircraft, three of which are already in service, with the rest to join the active fleet later this year.

Previously, FAT placed an order with Boeing in April 2018 for 11 737MAX aircraft which were scheduled to be delivered in late 2019. However, at Monday’s press event, FAT Chairman Chang Kang-wei (張綱維) explained that the market is too volatile and FAT would focus on utilizing its ATR fleet over incorporating any new 737MAX aircraft for the time being, reports Liberty Times.



FAT Chairman Chang Kang-wei (CNA photo)

In a sign of the company’s optimism about future business, the airline was proud to present smart new uniforms for its flight attendants and ground crew to replace the first generation uniforms introduced in 2008. The second generation uniforms, designed by Fang Kuo-chiang (方國強), are a light gray with red accents.

The models at Monday’s press event also showed off a pants option with a stylish jacket to accompany the uniforms, as well as a red blouse and gray skirt set for crew supervisors. The new uniforms will be introduced on all flights starting from Aug. 19, reports Liberty Times.



New FAT crew uniforms (CNA photo)