Spend a Night At Taiwan's Presidential Office Building open for entries

This year's judges include renowned travel blogger and Golden Bell Award recipient

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/12 20:00
Rifat is one of the judges of Spend A Night At Taiwan's Presidential Office Building. (GACC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The "Spend a Night At Taiwan's Presidential Office Building" competition is open for entries from Monday (Aug. 12) through August 31, and the policy for selection has been posted on the official website.

The competition is being run by the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MTC). The event invites foreign travelers to stay in the Presidential Office Building for a free night.

The GACC stated in a press release that in the interest of promoting tourism in Taiwan, candidates are required to explain how their marketing plans will work as well as what the intended practical results will be by answering questions on the official website and uploading a self-introduction video.

The panel of judges includes Taiwanese cultural researcher and writer Chan Wei-hsiung (詹偉雄), the first foreigner to win the Golden Bell Award for Best Travel Show Host, renowned travel blogger Rifat (吳鳳), and Alston Hsu (許傑). Rifat has spent 13 years living in Taiwan and feels connected to the country, hence he expressed that he would be strict in his judging.

In the official video for the event, President Tsai Ing-wen, president of Taiwan, invited people to visit the country and experience the warmth and hospitality of its people. For more information, please visit the official website.
