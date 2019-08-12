Heavy rain warning issued for parts of Taiwan

Taipei (CNA)-- Heavy rain and extreme heavy rain are forecast south of Miaoli and in mountainous areas south of Chiayi, while temperatures in the north and east of the country could reach 36 degrees Celsius, the Central Weather Bureau said Monday.



Due to southwesterly winds, the weather bureau issued an extreme heavy rain advisory for Miaoli County, Taichung and Kaohsiung. It released a heavy rain advisory for Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County and Pingtung County.



Despite the rainfall, temperatures around Taiwan are likely to remain high, with 36 degrees in northern and eastern areas, and 33-35 degrees for the rest of the country, according to the weather bureau.



An orange warning was issued for Taitung County, indicating the possibility of 36 degrees for three consecutive three days or longer.



Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in mountainous areas of Kaohsiung has caused rockfalls that have reduced access to parts of the city.



Mudslide warnings remain in place for Kaohsiung's Taoyuan, Namasia, Jiasian and Maolin districts, the bureau said.



The weather bureau has issued 19 red mudslide warnings in Taoyuan and Namasia districts, as a result of which more than 800 residents have been provisionally evacuated.