TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The chairman of Taiwan’s New Power Party (NPP) Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) announced his resignation as head of Taiwan’s third most powerful political party on Monday (Aug. 12).

The NPP has been suffering from internal trouble and hemorrhaging support as different factions struggle to determine which direction the party should take ahead of next year’s national election.

Chiu’s announcement comes barely a week after Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) founded a new political party in Taiwan, which observers speculate will drastically reduce support for the NPP. The chairman’s resignation also comes after the party’s loss of Freddy Lim (林昶佐) who announced he would leave the party to begin campaigning for a Legislative Yuan seat as an independent.

The loss of the party chair is likely to further destabilize the NPP, which is already dealing with the fall out over a scandal involving one of the party's five sitting legislators, Kawlo Iyun (高潞以用), reports CNA. Kawlo’s party membership was suspended on Friday (Aug. 9) after allegations that she abused her position in the party to improperly fund non-governmental organizations unrelated to the NPP.

One of the party's other legislators, Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), has been making waves and has threatened to leave the party if the NPP is too openly supportive of the Tsai Administration. Many speculate that Huang may be considering leaving the party to run as an independent, or possibly as part of the Ko Wen-je’s new Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).