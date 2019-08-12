TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Authorities in Singapore have launched an investigation into the appearance of a Chinese flag in a residential neighborhood of the city-state, where public displays of foreign flags are illegal.

The flag appeared outside a stairwell of an apartment building in the Choa Chu Kang district on Wednesday (Aug. 7). A resident reportedly alerted the town council to the presence of the flag, and the council then lodged an official police report, prompting an investigation.

In Singapore, displaying any national flag other than the Singaporean flag is a criminal offense. Conviction can lead to a fine of $500 Singaporean dollars (US$360) or a possible jail sentence of up to 6 months. The regulations are outlined under the National Emblems Act.

According to the Straits Times report, the flag was taken down shortly after the council lodged a complaint with the police. When investigators went to the residence to ask about the incident, they discovered that most people living in the apartment building are Chinese citizens.

Currently, no one has been charged or arrested for illegally displaying the Chinese flag. However, media reports say that an investigation is ongoing.