Taiwanese film wins Award of Excellence at IndieFEST Film Awards

'Lethe' characters inspired by Director Charles Yang's interviews with prostitutes, fugitives

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/12 16:10
Lethe has won The IndieFEST Film Awards. (Lethe Facebook page photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lethe, a Taiwanese film directed by Charles Yang (楊孟嘉), won an Award of Excellence at the IndieFEST Film Awards on August 8.

"Lethe" was produced by the Chinese Television System (CTS) and stars Lung Shao-Hua (龍劭華) and Peace Yang (陽靚), reported Focus Taiwan. In June, Yang won best monthly director at the Oniros Film Awards based in Saint-Vincent, Italy.

The film's screenplay was also written by Yang. It involves a fugitive murderer who meets his daughter, now a prostitute, at a party after being on the lam for 30 years, according to Focus Taiwan.

Yang began to write the script for "Lethe" after the murder of a model in a luxury Taipei hotel. He got his inspiration for the film's characters from the fugitives and prostitute he had interviewed for documentaries.

"Lethe" has also been nominated for the Taoyuan Film Festival's Taiwan Prize. Please visit the Facebook page for more information.
