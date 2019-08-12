TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Ten designer brands have come together to represent Fresh Taiwan and are exhibiting their products at the summer 2019 edition of NY NOW summer market, which is taking place from August 10-14 at the Javits Center in New York City.

The Ministry of Culture (MOC) had commissioned the Taiwan Design Center to set up the Fresh Taiwan pavilion at the exhibition, where Taiwan has had a presence for four consecutive years. A wide variety of designer products from 10 Taiwanese brands are on display, including a paper camera, a DIY stereo, and a house-shaped can opener, according to the Central News Agency (CNA).

Studio Smoll's eco-friendly DIY leather backpack kit is adhesive and chemical-free and allows customers to enjoy making their own bags. "I want to recommend our products to everyone, and I hope more people can get to know us through the exhibition," said founder Syu Hua-yi (徐華憶).

Another brand, Paper Shoot, collaborated with Taiwan's National Palace Museum to design a special edition Jadeite cabbage camera, a nod to one of the most iconic pieces in the museum's collection. The camera is made of heavy stone paper that is durable, water-resistant, and environmentally friendly, according to Paper Shoot's official website.

Lin Ciou-ji (林秋吉), the founder of Paper Shoot, said that their cameras are very different from those of smartphones in that users cannot preview photos before they are printed. He hopes the products can bring a sense of nostalgia to a world that has been flooded with all kinds of high-tech equipment, reported CNA.

Other products at the exhibition include CELIA & PERAH's DIY Bluetooth radios, 22STUDIO's 4-D mechanical watches, bags by Kamaro'an woven in the style of Taiwan's indigenous Amis tribe, Studio Kanari's metal can openers, mordéco's coin boxes, ystudio's fountain pens, Eguchi Toys' mini birds, and Yenchenyawen design studio's utensils.

Andrew G. B. Yang (楊光彬), the deputy director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, said that the products highlighted in the exhibition are "designed by heart" and add cultural warmth to cold technology. He believes that Taiwan's soft power is shining through the exhibition and is hopeful for further development in Taiwan's cultural and creative industry.

Ai Shu-ting (艾淑婷), the deputy CEO of the Taiwan Design Center, considers the exhibition a great marketing opportunity for Taiwanese brands, whose design is inspired by the Taiwanese lifestyle and culture.

NY NOW, an annual retail event exclusive to industry insiders, attracts about 2,500 brands from more than 80 countries around the world each year. The show encompasses products ranging from food to jewelry, and more than 80 percent of retailers place orders at the show, according to the Fresh Taiwan website.

The MOC has been recruiting innovative designer brands in Taiwan for major exhibitions around the world since 2012. Fresh Taiwan has become the country's "national team," representing Taiwanese creative energy and bringing high-quality DIT (designed-in-Taiwan) products to the international market.

Taiwanese can also buy these designer products at the "Fresh Taiwan x Future City" pop-up exhibition at Huashan 1914 Creative Park from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31.