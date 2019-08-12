  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Activists show support with 'FREE HONG KONG' demo in Taipei

Event organized by NGOs brought out over 300 people to Central Art Park

  129
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/12 11:13

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sunday (Aug. 11), NGOs in Taiwan, including Taiwan With Hong Kong (香港人權關注在台灣) and Hong Kong Outlanders (香港邊城青年), organized a show of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations taking place in Hong Kong.

The activists came out to demand police in Hong Kong stop their violent attacks on protestors. Over 300 people participated in the event at Taipei’s Central Art Park on Sunday, with demonstrators in black and red t-shirts arranging themselves to spell out “FREE HONG KONG.” There was also a temporary “Lennon Wall” at the event covered with messages of support for the people of Hong Kong.

The government and people of Taiwan have been strong supporters of the demonstrators in Hong Kong. In recent weeks, popular protests against extradition legislation proposed by the Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have led to increasing violence in the Special Administrative Region (SAR) of Hong Kong, where people are angered by what they view as the oppressive influence of the CCP in their city.

The demonstrators in Taipei on Sunday want to send a message that Taiwan’s civil society fully supports the people of Hong Kong who are fighting for democracy, liberty, government accountability, a return to stability and rule of law, reports LTN.


(CNA photo)
Hong Kong
Central Art Park
Hong Kong Outlanders
Taiwan With Hong Kong

