TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A fire was reported at the southern branch of the National Palace Museum in Chiayi, Taiwan in the early morning of Monday (Aug. 12); no art nor artifacts were damaged.

The fire reportedly started from a switchboard in a utility room on the third floor around 1:30 a.m. Security personnel at the museum immediately called the fire department and took measures to control the spread of the fire. The fire department received notice at 1:49 a.m. and arrived on the scene within minutes.

The fire was completed extinguished by 2:32 a.m., reports CNA. The report indicates that the fire was contained within the utility room, and that the room’s electrical equipment was the only thing damaged in the incident.

The museum released a statement assuring the public that no relics were damaged, and that the museum places great priority on ensuring the safety of the museum and employees. The National Palace Southern Branch is regularly closed on Mondays, and will be open normal hours on Tuesday (Aug. 13).



(Photo from National Palace Museum Southern Branch)