  1. Home
  2. Society

Fire reported at Taiwan's National Palace Museum in Chiayi

No relics damaged in early morning fire at Southern Branch of National Palace Museum

  248
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/12 10:31
Fire fighters at the scene of the fire, NPMSB, Aug. 12

Fire fighters at the scene of the fire, NPMSB, Aug. 12 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A fire was reported at the southern branch of the National Palace Museum in Chiayi, Taiwan in the early morning of Monday (Aug. 12); no art nor artifacts were damaged.

The fire reportedly started from a switchboard in a utility room on the third floor around 1:30 a.m. Security personnel at the museum immediately called the fire department and took measures to control the spread of the fire. The fire department received notice at 1:49 a.m. and arrived on the scene within minutes.

The fire was completed extinguished by 2:32 a.m., reports CNA. The report indicates that the fire was contained within the utility room, and that the room’s electrical equipment was the only thing damaged in the incident.

The museum released a statement assuring the public that no relics were damaged, and that the museum places great priority on ensuring the safety of the museum and employees. The National Palace Southern Branch is regularly closed on Mondays, and will be open normal hours on Tuesday (Aug. 13).

(Photo from National Palace Museum Southern Branch)
National Palace Museum
National Palace Museum Southern Branch
Chiayi
fire

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan fires over 100 missiles during China war drills
Taiwan fires over 100 missiles during China war drills
2019/07/31 12:43
Taiwan Strait median line coordinates revealed
Taiwan Strait median line coordinates revealed
2019/07/30 17:15
Taiwan tourism workers in Yilan, Chiayi stand out in English proficiency
Taiwan tourism workers in Yilan, Chiayi stand out in English proficiency
2019/07/30 15:58
Fuming Egyptian man suspected of starting fire in Kaohsiung night market
Fuming Egyptian man suspected of starting fire in Kaohsiung night market
2019/07/26 10:09
Southern Branch of Taiwan's National Palace Museum launches summer art events for families
Southern Branch of Taiwan's National Palace Museum launches summer art events for families
2019/07/06 17:58