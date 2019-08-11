TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It might strike the general public as odd that a city government holds matchmaking events. However, for Taichung City Government, holding matchmaking events for their residents and those who work in the city is a common practice, and it's as if it’s the city government's duty to help people tie the knot.

The latest matchmaking event is organized by Dongshi Household Registration Office and will take place at the Mori-Prince restaurant (森之王子景觀餐廳) on Sep. 29.

The event is open for registration from 8 a.m. on Aug. 8, and interested parties will have to register personally at Dongshi Household Registration Office.

The office said participants of the matchmaking event will have to check in at Dongshi Hakka Cultural Park, where they will warm up to each other through a series of organized activities and games, before heading to the restaurant.



Games will also be played en route to the restaurant to make the participants get to know each other better. After arriving at the venue, there will be a delicious lunch, afternoon tea, and more games designed to pair up the participants, according to the office.



Taichung Department of Civil Affairs said eight matchmaking events were scheduled for this year, and each event was organized by a district household office. The agency noted that the event on Sept. 29 will be the last matchmaking event for this year and urged interested singles to grab the opportunity and register quickly.



The civil affairs department added that the fee is NT$1,000 (about US$30) for each participant. For more information, please refer to the Dongshi Household Registration Office website or call 04-25873644.