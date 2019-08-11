TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Nations Women removed an image listing Taiwan as part of Chinese territory from its social media accounts following a barrage of criticism, but it was only to reappear again, this time in United Nations’ Twitter post.

“@UN screws up again! #Taiwan isn’t a province of #China,” Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) replied to the UN post published on Sunday (August 11).

The image, originally published on August 4 by United Nations Women on its Twitter and Facebook accounts, displays the flags and names of the countries that have legalized same-sex marriage. Even though the Taiwanese flag was shown among other nations, it was referred to as “Taiwan, Province of China.”

“Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage, not China. Same-sex marriage is criminalized &#HumanRights & #ReligiousFreedom are suppressed in China,” added Wu.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed its discontent in a similar vein via a statement, saying it expresses “the strongest remonstrance and condemnation” of the UN’s handling of the matter. Taiwan’s representative office in New York will file a protest against the United Nations through every possible channel and method and ask the organization to make a modification, according to the statement.

The image quickly came under fierce attack by netizens when it was first used by UN Women. Many of them condemned the UN organ for undermining Taiwan's independence by equating the country with China, where marriage equality has not been realized and homosexuality is sometimes stigmatized by the authorities.

On Saturday (August 10), it was discovered that UN Women had removed the image from its social media accounts. MOFA Spoksperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at the time she believed it was because of the efforts of MOFA’s representative office in New York and pressure from the public, reported the Central News Agency.