  1. Home
  2. World

Pro-independence coalition likely to form in support of Tsai

Coalition likely to include DPP and other pro-independence parties

By  Taiwan News
2019/08/11 16:20
(L-R) Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher and Huang Kun-hu (Image from Huang Wei-cher's Facebook page)

(L-R) Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher and Huang Kun-hu (Image from Huang Wei-cher's Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pan-green coalition is likely to form in order to support the reelection of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and ensure the continuity of pro-independence forces.

Huang Kun-hu (黃崑虎), president of the pro-independence group Taiwan Friends Association, held a luncheon with representatives of political parties and civil groups on Saturday (August 10) in Taipei, reported the Liberty Times. Members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP), and New Power Party (NPP) were invited.

They decided to establish a coalition, with Huang as the convener and statesman Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) as an honorary advisor, the report said. Both of them currently serve as advisors to the president.

The coalition will probably hold its inaugural meeting in early November. It is planning to organize events to garner support for Tsai, with the aim of safeguarding democracy and protecting Taiwan, according to the report.
pan-Green coalition
Tsai Ing-wen
DPP
2020 presidential election

RELATED ARTICLES

Countdown 153 days: 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election [Update election tidbits]
Countdown 153 days: 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election [Update election tidbits]
2019/08/09 00:04
Taiwan president welcomes St. Vincent prime minister with military salute
Taiwan president welcomes St. Vincent prime minister with military salute
2019/08/07 17:47
China boycotts Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards
China boycotts Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards
2019/08/07 11:23
NPP chair talks with ruling DPP for Taiwan elections
NPP chair talks with ruling DPP for Taiwan elections
2019/08/06 17:42
Taiwan president advocates for sustainable Indo-Pacific
Taiwan president advocates for sustainable Indo-Pacific
2019/08/06 16:20