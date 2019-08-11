TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pan-green coalition is likely to form in order to support the reelection of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and ensure the continuity of pro-independence forces.

Huang Kun-hu (黃崑虎), president of the pro-independence group Taiwan Friends Association, held a luncheon with representatives of political parties and civil groups on Saturday (August 10) in Taipei, reported the Liberty Times. Members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP), and New Power Party (NPP) were invited.

They decided to establish a coalition, with Huang as the convener and statesman Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) as an honorary advisor, the report said. Both of them currently serve as advisors to the president.

The coalition will probably hold its inaugural meeting in early November. It is planning to organize events to garner support for Tsai, with the aim of safeguarding democracy and protecting Taiwan, according to the report.