TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 2019 Guanziling Hot Spring Festival (關子嶺溫泉美食節) will begin on Sept. 21 and last through Oct. 20, focusing on hot springs, night festivals, bathrobes, and cuisine, the Tainan Bureau of Tourism said in a news release on Aug. 9.

Located in Tainan City's Baihe District (白河區) Guanziling Hot Spring is famous for its mud hot springs and nearby attractions, such as Dingling Park (嶺頂公園 and Guanziling Old Street (關子嶺老街), that hearken back to the Japanese colonial era, The festival will kick off with a ceremony and a parade that will start at 6:30 p.m. in the area around the hot springs.

A "bathrobe" event and picnic will take place on Sept. 21. Throughout the duration of the festival, visitors can also check out the holiday fair; 3D light sculpture shows; streets lit by outdoor landscape lighting; discounts on hot springs, hotel, and food packages, and more.

For more information, please refer to the Travel Tainan website or its Facebook page.

(Tainan Bureau of Tourism photos)