A shooting inside a Mosque near the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday has left one person injured, police said.

Police were alerted to the shooting at the al-Noor Islamic center in Baerum, a suburb of Oslo, shortly after 4:00 p.m. local time (1400 UTC).

The victim was a 75-year-old member of the congregation, mosque director Ifran Mushtag told local TV2. Mushtag said the shooter, who was wearing body armor and a helmet, was overpowered by members of the mosque before police arrived.

Authorities said a suspect had been arrested and there was no indication more people were involved. Police said they had no information about the suspect, other than he was described as "a young white man."

"One person is shot. The severity of that person's injuries is unknown. One suspect is arrested. The police are working at the location," Oslo police posted on Twitter.

Earlier this year, the mosque implemented extra security measures after more than 50 people were killed at two New Zealand mosques by a suspected right-wing extremist.

law/jlw (AFP, Reuters)

