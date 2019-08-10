  1. Home
  2. Society

Education fair in the Philippines promotes 32 Taiwanese colleges

A total of 1,600 Filipinos study in Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/10 19:32
A two-day fair in Manila wants to attract more Filipino students to Taiwan (photo courtesy of the MOE).

A two-day fair in Manila wants to attract more Filipino students to Taiwan (photo courtesy of the MOE). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 32 Taiwanese colleges, including some of the island’s most prominent universities, are giving presence at an education fair in Manila this weekend.

Under the government’s New Southbound Policy, Taiwan has been trying to attract more students as well as tourists from Southeast and South Asia.

On the first day of the fair Saturday (August 10), an estimated 500 people listened to teachers and students from the Taiwanese colleges, including National Chengchi University and Fu Jen Catholic University, talk about life on campus.

At present, there were about 450 Filipinos studying at universities in Taiwan, but if language and short-term students were included, the total reached 1,600, the Central News Agency reported.

Nevertheless, the Philippines was not among the top-10 source countries for foreign students in Taiwan, mostly because of their strong English language ability, giving them a wide choice of countries to choose from, according to the report.

Taiwan was trying to remedy the situation through the New Southbound Policy, including seven scholarships for Filipinos to pursue MA or Ph.D. studies in the country.
education
New Southbound Policy
Philippines
Manila
education fair
universities

RELATED ARTICLES

US aircraft carrier arrives in Philippines after S. China Sea transit
US aircraft carrier arrives in Philippines after S. China Sea transit
2019/08/08 14:19
Taiwan’s college admission rate at record low
Taiwan’s college admission rate at record low
2019/08/08 12:03
Multinational youth teams compete in Taiwan startup competition
Multinational youth teams compete in Taiwan startup competition
2019/08/07 14:02
Chinese-Taipei Skating Union chief fired for giving up Taiwan's right to host event
Chinese-Taipei Skating Union chief fired for giving up Taiwan's right to host event
2019/08/04 11:38
Taiwan presents brands at fair in Vietnamese capital Hanoi
Taiwan presents brands at fair in Vietnamese capital Hanoi
2019/08/03 17:42