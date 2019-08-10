TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 32 Taiwanese colleges, including some of the island’s most prominent universities, are giving presence at an education fair in Manila this weekend.

Under the government’s New Southbound Policy, Taiwan has been trying to attract more students as well as tourists from Southeast and South Asia.

On the first day of the fair Saturday (August 10), an estimated 500 people listened to teachers and students from the Taiwanese colleges, including National Chengchi University and Fu Jen Catholic University, talk about life on campus.

At present, there were about 450 Filipinos studying at universities in Taiwan, but if language and short-term students were included, the total reached 1,600, the Central News Agency reported.

Nevertheless, the Philippines was not among the top-10 source countries for foreign students in Taiwan, mostly because of their strong English language ability, giving them a wide choice of countries to choose from, according to the report.

Taiwan was trying to remedy the situation through the New Southbound Policy, including seven scholarships for Filipinos to pursue MA or Ph.D. studies in the country.