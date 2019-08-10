TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation (血液基金會), blood banks in the Taipei region are running critically low on Type A blood for patients in need of transfusions.

According to a CNA report, the remaining supply of Type A blood at area hospitals is only sufficient for the next 3.8 days. The critical shortage has prompted the Taiwan Blood Service Foundation to announce a “red alert” calling on the public to donate within the next few days if at all possible.

While Type A is currently facing an immediate shortage in the Taipei area, other blood types are nearing risk of “red alerts” status across the country. Reserves in most areas of Taiwan for A, B, O, and AB blood are currently only expected last about a week, or seven days, which is considered a “safe stock” level according to the CNA report.

An official representing the Taipei Blood Center (台北捐血中心), Liu Chun Hong (劉俊宏), says that the center is hopeful that it can receive 9,000 blood donations over the next two days.

The Taipei Blood Donation Center is located near Guandu Station on the Red MRT Line, however the Center will be hosting several mobile blood drives around Taipei this weekend, and information is available on the website (Chinese).