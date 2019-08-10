  1. Home
Chinese state TV: At least 13 dead after Typhoon Lekima hits Zhejiang Province, 16 missing

Over one million evacuated ahead of storm that struck early Saturday morning

By  Associated Press
2019/08/10 16:08
A worker removes electric fan from temp. dormitory that collapsed as Typhoon Lekima swept through China's Zhejiang province

BEIJING (AP) — At least 13 people were killed Saturday after Typhoon Lekima stuck the coast south of Shanghai, knocking down houses and trees, Chinese state TV reported.

Another 16 people are missing after Lekima hit land at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in Zhejiang province, the report said. It said more than 200 houses collapsed and 3,200 were damaged.

More than 1 million people were evacuated before the storm struck, the official Xinhua News Agency said. That included 253,000 in Shanghai.

State TV said 2,100 flights and some train services were canceled. Authorities in Shanghai also shut down the high-speed train to Pudong International Airport.
Zhejiang
China
Typhoon Lekima

