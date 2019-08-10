TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) confirmed Saturday (August 10) it was not considering China as a supplier of eight new trains.

The company had already launched an international tender for eight trains it would decide on in the middle of next year, but China was not among the countries it would consider, the Central News Agency reported.

The process started two years ago, when the company saw its number of passengers rising and felt the need to add new train sets. It issued the international tender in July, with bids welcome until October, according to CNA.

At present, THSRC disposes of 34 train sets of 12 coaches each, mostly the Shinkansen 700 and the 700T especially adapted for Japan from Kawasaki Heavy Industries of Japan. Their top speed is 300 kilometers per hour.

The sum the company is willing to spend on new trains and their design are confidential, a THSRC spokesman said, but most trains from all countries can be suitable to Taiwanese conditions, he said.

In 2015, the number of passengers exceeded 50 million for the first time, with 60 million in 2017 and a total of more than 63.9 million last year, CNA reported.

