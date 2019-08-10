TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Chinese Filipino who lives in Taiwan has come up with a smart solution to the non-recyclable plastic layer of paper boxes and cups – turning it into eco floor tiles.

Tsai Sheng-lun (蔡昇倫), who used to be an architect with a well-off life, left the high-paying job 11 years ago to work for NGO Tzu Chi Foundation in Hualien in eastern Taiwan. He has shifted his focus to the invention of eco-friendly products over the past years from space planning, reported the Central News Agency.

Acknowledging that the outer material with which the disposable paper cup or box is coated is plastic and hence not recyclable, Tsai has invested effort trying to make the most use of the waste, which can easily reach 200 tons a day. It was a task commissioned to him by Master Cheng Yen (證嚴法師), he said, a Buddhist leader and founder of the Foundation.

After two years of research and experiment, the effort paid off. Tsai managed to convert the plastic garbage into floor tiles, measuring 8 cm and 20 cm in size per piece. The tiles can be joined together seamlessly, are surprisingly solid and resistant to impact, and can hold objects of up to 40 tons in weight.

The eco tile, made with 1.7 kg plastic trash per piece, has been patented on Thursday (Aug. 8). The innovative technology can also be applied to the disposal of candy wraps and other plastic waste, providing an alternative to ceramic tiles while advancing the cause of environmental protection, reported CNA.

Eco plastic tiles inventor Tsai Sheng-lun (蔡昇倫)(right)(CNA photo)