UN women’s site removes image describing Taiwan as ‘Province of China’

MOFA and numerous netizens protested online

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/10 13:50
The original image from facebook.com/unwomen.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following a storm of protest, the United Nations Women Twitter and Facebook account removed a reference to Taiwan as a “Province of China” on a list of countries which legalized same-sex marriage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (August 10) that through the efforts of its office in New York, and as a result of the numerous protests, the UN Women had removed the image from its social media accounts, according to a Central News Agency report.

MOFA added it would continue to monitor the online presence of UN bodies to see how they dealt with the issue further down the road.

The UN should research a method to include Taiwan and its 23 million inhabitants in order to achieve its universal value of tolerance, MOFA said.

The image, posted on August 4, showed the flags and names of the countries having legalized same-sex marriage. While the Taiwanese flag was shown, the text underneath mentioned “Taiwan, Province of China” on the list. However, instead of just removing the offensive reference to China, the whole image had disappeared from the UN Women’s accounts, reports said.
