High temperature warnings issued for northern, eastern Taiwan

Temperatures in northern and eastern regions likely to hit 38 degrees Celsius Saturday

By  Central News Agency
2019/08/10 12:20

TAIPEI (CNA) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued high temperature warnings for northern and eastern Taiwan, with daytime highs expected to push above 38 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Hualien and Taitung in eastern Taiwan could top 38 degrees on Saturday due to possible foehn winds - warm and dry gusts that flow down the sheltered side of mountains into valleys - the bureau said.

The hot weather should extend to the Greater Taipei area and Yilan, where the mercury will likely hit 37 degrees because of the influence of southwesterly winds, and to the cities of Keelung and Taoyuan, where temperatures of 36 degrees are expected, according to the bureau.

The highest recorded temperatures in Taiwan on Saturday morning as of 11:30 a.m. were 36.7 degrees in Shuangxi in New Taipei and 36.6 degrees in Taitung County.

The CWB warned, meanwhile, that although Typhoon Lekima has moved away from Taiwan, heavy rain is still expected in the mountainous areas of Taichung, Nantou, Chiayi, Kaohsiung and Pingtung on Saturday under the influence of the typhoon's periphery and southwesterly winds.

Typhoon Lekima made landfall in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang early Saturday, according to bureau data.

Another storm, Typhoon Krosa, which was located at sea about 2,050 kilometers east of Taipei as of 8 a.m. Saturday, will not directly affect Taiwan, the bureau said.

