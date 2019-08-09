  1. Home
Taiwan police free Vietnamese man from debt collectors

Four Vietnamese workers arrested

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/09 19:22
Police freed a Vietnamese man abducted by compatriots.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police in Taoyuan City freed a Vietnamese man abducted and arrested four of his compatriots, reports said Friday (August 9).

The man, a migrant worker, had reportedly been unable to pay back gambling debts, resulting in four other Vietnamese nationals kidnapping him and torturing him at a site in Hsinchu County, the Central News Agency reported.

After police in the Taoyuan City district of Luzhu learned of the case on August 3, they formed a special taskforce to locate the missing man.

On Thursday (August 8) afternoon, they attacked the site where they believed the man was being kept prisoner, and they freed him unharmed and arrested four suspects, including one woman.

During his stay, the four had contacted his relatives in Vietnam and threatened to kill him if they did not come up with 20 times the sum of his debts, according to CNA.
Vietnamese police helped out by freezing the relevant bank accounts, Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau said.
