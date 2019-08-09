  1. Home
China paid Taiwan media for positive coverage: Reuters

China's Taiwan Affairs Office signed contracts with Taiwanese media groups

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/09 16:23
Taiwan Affairs Office chief Liu Jieyi (left). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following a report by the Financial Times accusing China of direct interference in the Taiwanese media, the Reuters news agency said Friday (August 9) that the Chinese government paid five media groups on the island to publish positive articles.

Reuters said the former and current staff members who provided the information had asked it not to name the companies involved.

Articles on the website of a prominent newspaper seemed like straightforward news about Chinese incentives for Taiwanese business people, but were actually paid for by Beijing, Reuters said.

The news agency said it interviewed 10 reporters and newsroom managers and saw internal documents, including contracts signed by the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), the Chinese government department in charge of relations with the island.

Two feature stories about the business incentives raked in 30,000 yuan (NT$133,000, US$4,250) from China for the Taiwanese publications, according to Reuters.

The TAO had set up special companies to serve as go-betweens with the Taiwanese media while local Chinese governments also paid for positive reporting in a practice that had gone on for several years.

The Taiwanese government said the publications could face a fine of up to NT$500,000 (US$15,900) for violating rules about Chinese advertisements, Reuters reported.

Last June, tens of thousands of Taiwanese took part in a protest against the “red media” and its pro-Chinese propaganda, while the Financial Times became entangled in a legal conflict with the Want Want China Times Group after it alleged that Chinese government officials made direct phone calls to the group’s publications to influence their reporting about China, a charge the group vehemently denied.
