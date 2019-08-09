  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese woman falls off cruise ship near Okinawa

Ship will arrive back in Keelung on August 11

  166
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/09 15:35
A woman died after falling off a cruise ship Friday (August 9).

A woman died after falling off a cruise ship Friday (August 9). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The body of a 41-year-old Taiwanese woman was recovered from the ocean after she fell from a cruise ship during a trip to Okinawa, reports said Friday (August 9).

It was not immediately known whether the incident was related to Typhoon Lekima, which was barreling through the ocean between Taiwan and Japan at the time.

The “Sun Princess,” part of the Princess Cruises fleet managed by Great Britain’s Carnival PLC, was on a five-day journey from Keelung to Okinawa and due back in a Taiwanese harbor on Sunday (August 11), the Central News Agency reported.

The woman was first discovered missing at 6 a.m. Japanese time Friday, triggering a full-scale search which turned up camera footage of her falling overboard.

The ship adjusted its course and sent out a rescue team, which found the missing woman at 7:13 a.m. However, she signed no signs of life and the medical team on board declared her dead, CNA reported.

Princess Cruises expressed regrets and thanked the Japanese Coast Guard for its assistance in the search. The ship will continue on its course to Okinawa before arriving home as scheduled in Keelung on August 11.
cruise
cruise ship
drowning
Princess Cruises
Okinawa
Keelung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan police investigate relatives after teenager drowns in bathtub
Taiwan police investigate relatives after teenager drowns in bathtub
2019/08/07 20:56
Malaysian man declared brain dead after incident off Taiwan’s Orchid Island
Malaysian man declared brain dead after incident off Taiwan’s Orchid Island
2019/08/06 19:19
Malaysian man unconscious after drowning incident at Taiwan’s Orchid Island
Malaysian man unconscious after drowning incident at Taiwan’s Orchid Island
2019/08/03 19:30
Taiwan woman fined for leaving dog tied up on roof in 35-degree temperatures
Taiwan woman fined for leaving dog tied up on roof in 35-degree temperatures
2019/08/03 15:57
'Hollywood enables CCP's repression of Taiwan' says Ted Cruz on Top Gun flag controversy
'Hollywood enables CCP's repression of Taiwan' says Ted Cruz on Top Gun flag controversy
2019/07/28 14:22