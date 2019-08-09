TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – When foreign visitors rent a bicycle at Sun Moon Lake between October 4 and November 9, the first two hours will be free, the organizers of the “Sun Moon Lake Come! Bikeday” announced Friday (August 9).

Registration for the highlight of the event, which is to take place on November 3, is about to start and will last until September 30, ending earlier if demand is high, the Central News Agency reported.

On that day, three routes will be set up: a 30-kilometer course around the lake including a steep ascent, a 10-km event on a bicycle path, and a special course for children with a maximum of 500 participants.

The 10-km route is the most convenient for cyclists wanting to take it easy and stop along the way to admire the scenery and take pictures, according to the organizers.

In order to meet the demand from foreign visitors who did not bring a bike to Taiwan, some rental operatOfferors will waive the first two hours of the rental fee for a maximum of 3,000 beneficiaries from October 4 to November 9.