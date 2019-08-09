TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the periphery of Typhoon Lekima lashes northern Taiwan today (Aug. 9), there has been one death and three injuries in Taipei attributed to the storm and another from Thursday's earthquake, according to Central Emergency Operation Center.

A 64-year-old man surnamed Yang (楊) suffered a fatal fall from a tree on Thursday (Aug. 8), while he trimmed tree branches in preparation for Typhoon Lekima in Taipei City's Wanhua District, reported CNA. Yang suffered severe head trauma from the fall and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors were unable to resuscitate him and he was declared dead.

Today, one man suffered injuries after falling from his motorcycle and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two other people sustained unspecified injuries connected to the typhoon and sought medical treatment today, according to the report.

Thursday, a 65-year-old woman was sleeping in her home at Lane 186, Xinsheng Street in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District when a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck. The woman was immediately pinned beneath the 50-kilogram cabinet and piles of clothing and was unable to move.

After neighbors lifted the metal cabinet off the woman's body and removed the piles of clothing, they examined the woman, they found that she was not showing any vital signs. Efforts by doctors to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful and she was declared dead at the hospital.

There have also been a large number of people who have fled to evacuation shelters across northern Taiwan. The center reports that a total of 2,531 people have taken shelter, including 1,644 in New Taipei City, followed by 497 in Taoyuan City, 329 in Hsinchu County, and 61 in Yilan, reported CNA.