TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CBW) still has sea and land warnings in place for 10 counties and cities in Taiwan as the effects of Typhoon Lekima are expected to reach their peak in northern Taiwan before dissipating in the afternoon.

The center of Typhoon Lekima is moving northwest, approximately 240 kilometers off the northeast coast of greater Taipei. The storm's periphery is currently blanketing northern and northeastern Taiwan and is still threatening all areas north of Taichung as well as Yilan and Matsu.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Typhoon Lekima was 240 kilometers northeast of Taipei and moving northwest at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour (kph). The typhoon has a radius of 280 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 183 kph with gusts of up to 226 kph, based on CWB data.

As the typhoon has shifted northward, the threat to Hualien has been reduced and the land and sea warnings for the county have been lifted. However, sea and land warnings are still in effect for New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Keelung City, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and Lienchiang County.

The southern periphery of Typhoon Lekima is currently blanketing New Taipei City, Taipei City, and Yilan. The CWB predicts that Lekima's greatest impact on Taiwan will be felt this morning, before gradually weakening by noon today as it shifts to the northeast.

In addition, Taiwan's coastal areas (including Green Island and Orchid Island) and Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu will experience strong wind gusts and powerful, large waves. Residents in these areas are strongly advised to avoid engaging in seaside activities at all cost today.

According to CWB statistics from Wednesday (Aug. 7) to 7 a.m. this morning, the mountainous areas of central and northern Taiwan have been pounded with heavy rain. The most precipitation over this period was in Yilan County's Cueifong Lake, which saw 241 mm of rain.

This was followed by 238 mm of rain in Hsinchu County's Niaozuishan, 232 mm on Taichung City's Tao Mountain, 218 mm at New Taipei City's Xinxian Police Station, 206 mm on Taipei City's Yangmingshan, 189 mm in Taoyuan City's Longtan District, and 180 mm in Pingtung County's Shangdewen. The largest wind gusts have been seen at Keeling City's Pengjia Islet, New Taipei City's Bijiaotou, and Cape Santiago, all of which saw level 10 winds on the Beaufort scale.



CWB map of Typhoon Lekima's predicted path.



CWB radar map.



NOAA satellite map of Typhoon Lekima.



NOAA animated GIF of Typhoon Lekima.