TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the southern periphery of Typhoon Lekima lashes northern Taiwan, 450 flights have been canceled or delayed at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Typhoon Lekima was 240 kilometers northeast of Taipei and moving northwest at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour (kph). The typhoon has a radius of 280 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 183 kph with gusts of up to 226 kph, based on CWB data.

The periphery of Lekima, which is a Category 4 typhoon, is currently lashing northern and northeastern Taiwan. However, the threat to Hualien has diminished, prompting the CWB to lift its land and sea warnings for the county.

Nevertheless, sea and land warnings remain in place for New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Keelung City, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and Lienchiang County. Work and classes have been canceled in eight cities and counties, some high-speed rail operations and bus lines have been canceled, and the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has canceled a few hundred flights.

The Taoyuan International Airport Corporation said that due to the impact of Typhoon Lekima, 347 flights have been canceled and 138 have been delayed from 7:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 8) to this morning, bringing the total number of flights affected to 485, reported CNA. The Taoyuan Airport International Airport Corporation reminds passengers to confirm their flights with airlines and mass transit operators before departure, or confirm the relevant information at the Taoyuan Airport official website.

Meanwhile, the Taipei Songshan Airport has announced 15 flight cancelations for today. More detailed information about flight cancelations can be found at the official Taipei Songshan Airport website.

In anticipation of strong winds and heavy rain wrought by Lekima, work and classes have been canceled in Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Yilan County, and Lienchiang County.