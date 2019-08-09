TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the periphery of Typhoon Lekima lashes northern Taiwan this morning, eight cities and counties have announced that they are halting work and classes today (Aug. 9).

As of 8 a.m. this morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Typhoon Lekima was 240 kilometers northeast of Taipei moving northwest at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour (kph). The typhoon has a radius of 280 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 183 kph with gusts of up to 226 kph, based on CWB data.

As the typhoon has shifted northward the threat to Hualien has been reduced and work and the land and sea warnings for the county has been lifted. However, sea and land warnings are still in effect for New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Keelung City, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and Lienchiang County.

The southern periphery of Typhoon Lekima is currently blanketing New Taipei City, Taipei City, and Yilan. The CWB predicts that Lekima's greatest impact on Taiwan will be felt this morning, before gradually weakening by noon today as it shifts to the northeast.

In anticipation of strong winds and heavy rain wrought by Lekima, the following cities and counties have canceled work and classes today:

Keelung City Work and Classes Cancelled Today. Taipei City Work and Classes Cancelled Today. New Taipei City Work and Classes Cancelled Today. Taoyuan City Work and Classes Cancelled Today. Hsinchu City Work and Classes Cancelled Today. HsinChu County Work and Classes Cancelled Today. Yilan County Work and Classes Cancelled Today. Lienchiang County Work and Classes Cancelled Today.

As the effects on western, southern, and eastern Taiwan from Typhoon Lekima are considered to be milder, the following cities and counties are holding work and classes as usual:

Miaoli County Work and Classes as Usual Today. Taichung City Work and Classes as Usual Today. Changhua County Work and Classes as Usual Today. Yunlin County Work and Classes as Usual Today. Nantou county Work and Classes as Usual Today. Chiayi City Work and Classes as Usual Today. Chiayi County Work and Classes as Usual Today. Tainan City Work and Classes as Usual Today. Kaohsiung City Work and Classes as Usual Today. Pingtung County Work and Classes as Usual Today. Hualien County Work and Classes as Usual Today. Taitung County Work and Classes as Usual Today. Penghu County Work and Classes as Usual Today. Kinmen County Work and Classes as Usual Today.

The latest information on work and school cancelations can be seen on the Directorate-General of Personnel and Administration website.