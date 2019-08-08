TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The starting shot for this year’s Taiwan International Marathon will resound in Hsinchu County on December 9, organizers said Thursday (August 8).

In addition to the regular 42 kilometers, participants might also register for shorter versions over 21, 10 or 3 km until August 31, the Central News Agency reported.

For its third appearance on the roads of the northwestern Taiwanese county, the marathon would take a route which would allow runners to admire its railway stations as well as rivers, according to organizers.

In order to guarantee the safety and health of the runners, there will be one supply stop each 5 km, while 30 trained nurses will be running along in the race with medical equipment, CNA reported.

Swimming champion Joy Lee (李詹瑩), who recovered from an injury with the help of yoga, said she would run the full marathon before traveling in Hsinchu County to discover its local culture.

