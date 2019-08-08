  1. Home
Japan and China to hold strategic dialogue for 1st time in 7 years

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces vice-ministerial level meeting in Tokyo Aug. 10

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/08 16:42
File photo: Japanese and Chinese officials speak during Japan PM Shinzo Abe's visit to Beijing, October 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday (Aug.8) that officials from the Japanese and Chinese governments would hold a strategic dialogue on Saturday (Aug. 10) in Tokyo.

China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng (樂玉成) and Japan’s Vice Foreign Minister Akiba Takeo (秋葉剛男) will meet to discuss “international and regional issues of mutual concern,” according to China’s Foreign Ministry. The notice states that Beijing hopes to promote political trust with Japan through mutual dialogue.

This is the first time a China-Japan strategic dialogue has been held in seven years. The last one occurred in 2012 shortly before Japan nationalized the Diaoyu Islands in September of that year.

Following North Korea’s recent test launches of several new types of projectile weapons, it is expected that relations with North Korea will be a major focus of the strategic dialogue between Beijing and Tokyo. The ongoing diplomatic dispute between Japan and South Korea and its potential impact on regional trade and manufacturing may also be addressed at the dialogue.
Japan
China
Japan-China meeting

