TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a testament to the power of today's (Aug. 8) magnitude 6.0 earthquake, Taipei 101's damper recorded its second-largest movement in its history due to an earthquake, as intensity level 4 shock waves struck the nation's capital.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 5:28 a.m. this morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 6 in Yilan County and a 4 in Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, and Taichung City.

When the magnitude 6.0 struck, Taipei 101's mass damper moved by 15 centimeters, the second-most due to an earthquake in its 15-year history, according to Taipei 101. The tuned mass damper is a device that is designed to sway to offset movements in the building caused by strong gusts and earthquakes.

The most the damper has moved in history due to an earthquake was on April 18 of this year, when a magnitude 6.1 temblor struck Hualien County, ironically at exactly 1:01 p.m. On that day, Taipei 101's mass damper moved by 20 centimeters, the most due to an earthquake in its 15-year history, according to Taipei 101.

The most the damper has moved in history was at 6:59 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2015, when it swayed by 100 centimeters due to powerful wind gusts from Typhoon Soudelor.

The damper is a sphere suspended from the 92nd to the 87th floor that is 5.5 m in diameter and consists of 41 circular, 125-millimeter-thick steel plates of varying diameters welded together. According to Taipei 101, the sphere can offset the swaying of Taiwan's tallest tower from wind gusts and earthquakes by up to 40 percent.

Video showing the massive damper sway during the earthquake: