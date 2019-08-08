TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Commercial ferries traveling between eastern Taiwan and outlying islands are being suspended from Thursday (August 8) through Saturday (August 10) due to Typhoon Lekima, which has begun to affect Taiwan’s eastern and northern regions.

Ferry trips between Taitung County and Green Island (Ludao) and between Taitung and Orchid Island (Lanyu) have been canceled due to the incoming typhoon, according to local ferrry operators, and passenger boats traveling between Pingtung County (Houbihu) and Orchid Island from Thursday to Saturday have also been called off.

According to ferry companies, whether trips will be resumed on Sunday will be determined later based on the weather conditions.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Thursday morning issued a land warning for Typhoon Lekima, which will soon affect Yilan County, New Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei City, and Hualien County. The typhoon is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain, particularly in the mountainous areas, added CWB.

Air travel between Taiwan and its outer islands will possibly be put on hold later in the day. In fact, both the 11 a.m. flight from Taitung to Orchid Island and the 12:30 p.m. flight from Orchid Island to Taitung have been canceled, according to information provided by Taitung Airport.