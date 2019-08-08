TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An elderly woman in New Taipei City was killed today (Aug. 8) after she was crushed by her 50-kilogram wardrobe cabinet, which fell on top of her when a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck notheastern Taiwan.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 5:28 a.m. this morning and lasted for 20 seconds, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). At 7:02 a.m., a second temblor struck the same area, this time registering a magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale.

A 65-year-old woman was sleeping in her home at Lane 186, Xinsheng Street in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District when the first temblor struck, reported ETtoday. The woman was soon awoken by the violent shaking, but as she tried to get out of her bed, a metal wardrobe cabinet next to it suddenly fell over and landed on top of her.

The woman was immediately pinned beneath the 50-kilogram cabinet and piles of clothing and was unable to move, according to the report. When her husband, who was sleeping next to her, saw his wife trapped under the cabinet, he immediately rushed outside and cried for help.



Exterior of woman's home. (New Taipei Police Department photo)

Neighbors soon ran over, and together they lifted the metal cabinet off the woman's body and removed the piles of clothing. However, when they examined the woman, they found that she was not showing any vital signs.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 7:39 a.m. and immediately rushed her to the nearby Shuang Ho Hospital, reported Yahoo Kimo News. Efforts by doctors to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful and she was declared dead at the hospital, reported ETtoday.

The woman's husband was taken back to the police station for questioning and the case is under investigation.



Google Maps image of neighborhood where incident occurred.