TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a land warning for Typhoon Lekima at 8:30 a.m. today (Aug. 8) as the storm continues to strengthen and head toward the waters off the coast of northern Taiwan.

CWB forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said that as of 5 a.m. this morning, Typhoon Lekima was located 550 kilometers east-southeast of Taipei moving north-northwest at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour (kph). Lekima has a radius of 220 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 183 kph with gusts up to 226 kph, according to CWB data.

At 8:30 a.m. today, the CWB issued a land warning, as heavy rain and winds are expected to intensify as the day wears and the typhoon draws near. Chang said that northern Taiwan and Yilan will see heavy rains or downpours today, while central, southern, and eastern Taiwan will experience scattered showers in the morning followed by brief rains and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Late tonight, Chang said the typhoon will pass from the northeast coast to the north coast, likely bringing heavy rains. Chang said heavy rain is likely overnight in northern, central, southern, and eastern Taiwan.

WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said Lekima will come closest to Taiwan on Friday (Aug. 9), when its effects on the country will be most severe. Peng advised residents of northern Taiwan to take precautions for strong winds and heavy rains.

In anticipation of the outer periphery of Lekima, the CWB has issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Keelung City, Yilan County, and Hualien County. The bureau also issued a heavy rain advisory for Miaoli County, Taichung City, Hsinchu City, Nantou County, and Chiayi County.

At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 7), the CWB issued a sea warning for the east Bashi Channel, the waters north of Taiwan, the waters northeast of Taiwan, and the waters southeast of Taiwan. Because conditions are suitable for further development of the typhoon, Lekima may approach Taiwan with its maximum intensity.



CWB map of Lekima's projected path.



CWB map of Lekima's predicted path.



JTWC map of Lekima's predicted path.



JMA map of Lekima's predicted path.



Tropical Storm Risk map of Lekima's predicted path.



CWB satellite map.



NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Lekima.



NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Lekima.



RAMMB satellite image of Typhoon Lekima.