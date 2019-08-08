  1. Home
4.6 earthquake rattles NE Taiwan

Magnitude 4.6 quake jars NE Taiwan shortly after 6.0 temblor

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/08 09:15
CWB map of today's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 7:02 a.m. this morning (Aug. 8), just an hour and a half after a magnitude 6.0 quake rocked the area, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 14.8 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 66.4 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 3 in Yilan County and New Taipei City and a 2 in Taipei City and Taoyuan City. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Hualien County, Keelung City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Miaoli County, and Taichung City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

A woman in Taipei was reported to be in critical condition after her wardrobe fell on her during the initial 6.0 quake. Minor damage from the magnitude 6.0 temblor has been reported in Yilan, Taipei, and other cities.


