TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police in New Taipei City were investigating the relatives of a 15-year-old boy who drowned after being forced to sit in a full bathtub, reports said Wednesday (August 7).

The teenager, surnamed Liu (劉), who often showed unruly behavior following the death of his mother, failed to go to sleep and made noise until 3 a.m., the Central News Agency reported.

In order to quieten him, his grandmother told him to sit in a bathtub filled up to 80 percent with hot water, but when she returned 20 minutes later, she found him in the water with his face down.

The grandmother performed CPR on the teenager, but after his transfer to hospital, he was still pronounced dead, according to CNA.

Prosecutors were questioning her and the boy’s father, who was also at home at the time, on suspicion of negligent homicide, the report said.

Liu lived with his father and a 10-year-old sister in the Sanchong District, while the grandmother visited regularly to manage the boy.