  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan police investigates relatives after teenager drowns in bathtub

Boy was being disciplined for unruly behavior

  143
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/07 20:56
After a teenager died in a bathtub, his father and grandmother were questioned by police.

After a teenager died in a bathtub, his father and grandmother were questioned by police. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police in New Taipei City were investigating the relatives of a 15-year-old boy who drowned after being forced to sit in a full bathtub, reports said Wednesday (August 7).

The teenager, surnamed Liu (劉), who often showed unruly behavior following the death of his mother, failed to go to sleep and made noise until 3 a.m., the Central News Agency reported.

In order to quieten him, his grandmother told him to sit in a bathtub filled up to 80 percent with hot water, but when she returned 20 minutes later, she found him in the water with his face down.

The grandmother performed CPR on the teenager, but after his transfer to hospital, he was still pronounced dead, according to CNA.

Prosecutors were questioning her and the boy’s father, who was also at home at the time, on suspicion of negligent homicide, the report said.

Liu lived with his father and a 10-year-old sister in the Sanchong District, while the grandmother visited regularly to manage the boy.
drowning
drowning incidents
New Taipei City
family tragedy

RELATED ARTICLES

Malaysian man declared brain dead after incident off Taiwan’s Orchid Island
Malaysian man declared brain dead after incident off Taiwan’s Orchid Island
2019/08/06 19:19
Malaysian man unconscious after drowning incident at Taiwan’s Orchid Island
Malaysian man unconscious after drowning incident at Taiwan’s Orchid Island
2019/08/03 19:30
New Taipei Labor Bureau celebrates success of interpreting service for new immigrants
New Taipei Labor Bureau celebrates success of interpreting service for new immigrants
2019/08/02 16:23
New Taipei City Children’s Art Festival kicks off today
New Taipei City Children’s Art Festival kicks off today
2019/08/02 13:59
Taiwan high school allows boys to wear skirts
Taiwan high school allows boys to wear skirts
2019/07/22 14:43