Indonesia releases Taiwanese ship and crew

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Indonesian authorities have released a Taiwanese heavy-lift ship and its 21 crew members, now due for arrival in Kaohsiung in five or six days, the Fisheries Agency announced Wednesday (August 7).

The Indonesian Navy boarded the ship, the Yung Man Shun, on Tuesday (August 6) looking for contraband and other possible violations, the Central News Agency reported.

After the ship was taken to the port of Batu Ampar in Batam, an island close to Singapore, the authorities decided there was no problem and both crew and ship could leave to embark on the journey home, according to the Fisheries Agency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs helped out to establish contact with the Indonesian authorities to work for the quick release of the crew, which included three Taiwanese, three Filipinos and 15 Indonesians, according to CNA. The ship’s cargo consisted mainly of tuna.

