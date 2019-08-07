Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) advanced to the second round of the women's doubles at the Rogers Cup Tuesday, after the pair overpowered Chinese duo Peng Shuai (彭帥) and Zhang Shuai (張帥) in the Toronto tennis tournament on Tuesday.



The Chan sisters had a slow start, falling behind 0-4 in the first set, which they lost 3-6.



The Taiwanese duo gained the upper hand in the second set, taking a 3-1 lead before winning the next three games to win the set 6-1.



In the super tiebreaker final set, the Taiwanese pair battled back after trailing 4-5. Finding their rhythm, the Chans won the tie break 10-7 to reach the second round.



They will face Nadiya Kichenok of Ukraine and Abigail Spears of the United States in the second round.



The tournament, which runs from August 5-11, is part of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 on the 2019 ATP World Tour and the women's event carries a purse of US$2.8 million.