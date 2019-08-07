  1. Home
Taiwan airport police introduces English- and Vietnamese-speaking officers

Bahasa Indonesia is next on the list

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/07 19:16
Airport police have English- (left) and Vietnamese-speaking officers (right) on hand (photo courtesy of airport police). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 54 airport police officers have passed language certification exams in either English or Vietnamese, which will allow them to wear a special badge identifying them to travelers, reports said Wednesday (August 7).

The badges will come in the shape of either the Stars and Stripes for the 51 English-speakers or the red Vietnamese flag with one gold star for the three others, the Central News Agency reported.

Over recent years, the number of visitors arriving in Taiwan has gradually climbed to a record 11 million per year, with Southeast Asia a particular growth area.

If foreign passengers need assistance of any kind, they can look for the police officers with the badge beginning this month.

The next language on the program schedule is Bahasa Indonesia, police said Wednesday.
airport
airport police
Vietnamese
Indonesia
Bahasa Indonesia

