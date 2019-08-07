TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 56 restaurants, 32 of which are based in Taipei, have been shortlisted in an international competition for the title of the "best beef noodles," the Taipei City Office of Commerce (TCOOC) announced Wednesday (Aug. 7).

A judging panel to be comprised of experts and gourmands both from Taiwan and abroad will select three winners on Sept. 24. It marks the first time a beef noodle contest held in the capital of Taiwan has included contestants hailing from municipalities other than Taipei.

According to the TCOOC, Taipei has the highest number of beef noodle eateries on the island, offering a great variety of flavors and styles. While helping raise the profile of these restaurants, the competition also serves to boost the city’s culinary industry.

Members of the public are invited to participate in an online activity to predict who the winners will be. Participants of the activity, which ends on Sep. 22, will earn a chance to relish a bowl of the winning beef noodles.

