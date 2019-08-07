TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It is now halfway into the summer vacation, which means that kids might be feeling bored at home and parents are running out of plans. Nevertheless, there is still a lot to explore around Taipei! Here are some activities recommended for both children and adults.

The grand finale of the 2019 Metro Street Dance Competition will be on Aug. 17 at the Daan Park MRT Station Plaza. Kimberley Chen (陳芳語) and Ben Wu (吳思賢) will both perform and judge that day, and the famous Korean street dance group Jinjo Crew will also give a not-to-be-missed performance.

There will be a warm-up dancing class for everyone at the Jazz Plaza near Shuanglian MRT Station on Aug. 10 (It will be canceled if Taipei City Government declares a typhoon day.)

Nothing is better than a cold beer on a warm summer night. Thus the Funtasy Bazaar is taking on a beer theme this August. Head to Yuanshan Park between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 11 to enjoy good food, refreshing drinks, and starry night skies!

Photo: Ryoji Ikeda's official Facebook page

Two Live Sets by Ryoji Ikeda, electronic composer and visual artist, will take place at the 1F courtyard of Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Aug. 10. Each session will hold up to 500 audience members, and admission passes will be handed out at 6 p.m. that day.

Huashan 1914 Creative Park, which is near Zhongxiao Xinsheng MRT station, is holding a great variety of exhibitions during the summer. Visit the website for more events and detailed information.

Taking place until Sept. 22, JASON FREENY ASIA is a whimsical exhibition that allows visitors to know their favorite cartoon characters "inside out." Ticket cost NT$280 and are available both online and at the venue.

This year is the 60 the anniversary of "The Return of the Condor Heroes," a novel by the famous Chinese martial arts novelist Jin Yong. An exhibition running from June 26 to Sep. 15 features Jin's manuscripts, letters, stationery, and more and invites Jin's fans to solve a puzzle together.

Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, near Taipei City Hall MRT Station, is also hosting some great events.

"One Piece" lovers are in for a treat! This exhibition combines AR and other technologies, allowing visitors to embark on a grand adventure.

Tape Art, which involves creating with tape instead of paint, is a type of art born on the streets, and renowned tape artist group TAPE THAT is displaying an array of their colorful creations. This exhibition, the first of its kind in Taiwan, will definitely make you look at tape through a brand new lens.

There is also a flea market at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park from Aug. 16 to 18. It will be held indoors and therefore be suitable for all kinds of weather. Those who are interested in vintage goods can even go for a treasure hunt!

The orange cat is coming to Taiwan for his 40th birthday party. This is the biggest Garfield exhibition in Asia, featuring works by 20 artists from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China. Visitors can also peek into the studio of Jim Davis, Garfield's creator, and follows the character's life journey from his birth.

Ju Percussion Group 2 wants to take children on a joyful trip around the world. In the show "Naughty Suitcase," the group will perform music originating in different countries and include some well-known ballads. There are 6 shows scheduled at Taipei's Metropolitan Hall from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11.

The Frozen Park at Nangang's Yu-cheng Innovation Center (玉成新創中心) is a paradise for both children and adults in the searing heat. Apart from the usual merry-go-round, Ferris wheel, and teacups, this ice-themed amusement park also features a slide sculpted with ice. The park opens daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sep. 15.

The National Palace Museum has collaborated with the theater Puppet & Its Double to make display animals come alive. Free puppet shows will take place every Saturday nights in August. Children must be accompanied by at least one adult.

Taipei Arts Festival just kicked off on Aug. 3! The annual event features a variety of music, dance, and theater performances brought to you by artists from home and abroad.

A Ghost Month special event will be held in the historical area of Twatutia. On Aug. 18, people are welcome to join the walking tour to have a taste of old Taipei and listen to some haunting stories. Those who are interested can sign up online.

The Taiwan Butterfly Conservation Society is planning some great trips for those who enjoy outdoor activities. On Aug. 11, there will be a butterfly-watching tour at Jiantanshan. Anyone can join this free guided tour at exit 2 of Jiantan MRT Station at 8:30 am. There will be another tour around Jinlong Temple on Aug. 18.