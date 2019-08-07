  1. Home
Taiwan Legislature seeks to join more international organizations

Taipei hosted APPU meeting for 10th time

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/07 17:33
Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (seated, center) at the closing ceremony of the APPU meeting (photo courtesy of Legislative Yuan).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Legislative Yuan is actively seeking to join more international parliamentary organizations and is hoping Taiwan’s global friends can support it, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) told the closing meeting of the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union (APPU) in Taipei Wednesday (August 7).

A total of 81 representatives from 17 countries, including Japan, Australia, Thailand and several of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies attended the August 5-7 event, the 10th in Taiwan overall and the first since 2014, the Central News Agency reported.

At the closing ceremony, the participants signed several documents, including proposals by Taiwan against ocean pollution and in favor of trade cooperation.

Su emphasized that the Legislative Yuan had already joined Central America’s PARLACEN alliance and become a permanent observer of the Central American and Caribbean body FOPREL. The Taiwanese Legislature was also a member of the Democratic Pacific Union.

The next targets were the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, Su said.
