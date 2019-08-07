TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government's Department of Civil Affairs has invited Yang Shi-Hao (楊世豪), the wheel artist who performed in "Asia's Got Talent," to share his story with substitute civilian servicemen.

According to a Department of Civil Affairs press release, the 26-year-old Yang works in Cirque Éloize, a Canadian circus group. He studied at the National Taiwan College of Performing Arts, which provided him with a chance to perform on stage.

Yang expressed that when he was a child, he was afraid to face crowds not to mention to perform on the stage. "If you have passion and love for a certain thing, you will insist on doing that and the outcome will surprise you," said Yang.

With Yang’s persistence and passion, he stepped onto the stage of Asia’s Got Talent earlier this year. He was invited by the New Taipei City Government to speak to alternative service members today (Aug. 7).

The wheel artist's speech won applause and planted seeds of inspiration in the audience. For more information, please see Yang’s Facebook page.