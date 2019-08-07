TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to the fact that Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je's (柯文哲) newly founded Taiwan People's Party (台灣民眾黨, TPP) allows dual membership in another party, Taiwanese vlogger Holger Chen (陳之漢) said it will attract people with multiple identities of "cockroach and rat droppings" (蟑螂老鼠屎).

On his YouTube channel on Tuesday (Aug. 6), Chen said that although he still supports Ko, he cannot understand the way the TPP allows for dual party membership. "Every political party must have a clear party platform to expound its position. If they accept dual party membership, which party should the party members listen to when there is a conflict between the two parties' platforms?" asked Chen.

Chen thought Ko could stand apart because there are no Kuomintang (KMT) or Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) people around him. He thought that the newly established party can be made up of aspiring young people.

Chen said he was disappointed to learn that the TPP platform still allows "bad candidates" on both sides of the blue and green spectrum to enter. "White is not white and it became multicolored," said Chen.

Chen said Ko used to hold the white (independent) banner, but is not recruiting many old politicians. Chen likened Ko's move to throwing stones at his own feet and said, "Now you recruit these people, cockroach and rat s***! With multiple identities. These are all old faces in politics. Why don't we find some new people to foster?"

The muscle-bound YouTuber said that up to now he could not understand Ko's flexible approach to organizing the party. When asked by netizens if he would join the TPP, he made it clear he would not join the party. On Facebook, Chen said that he welcomed Ko to come on his program to explain why he was advocating the recognition of dual party membership.

The KMT and DPP do not allow dual party membership. If a member of their respective parties wanted to join the TPP, they would have to relinquish their existing membership in the KMT or DPP, face expulsion or have their membership revoked, depending on the circumstances.