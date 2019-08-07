TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China’s attempts at intervening in the weather to create extra rain or the opposite, to keep the skies clear, could have serious repercussions on the environment, a Taiwanese scientist cautioned Wednesday (August 7).

National Taiwan University (NTU) Department of Geography Professor Chien Shiuh-shen (簡旭伸) delivered the warning at a news conference hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), the Central News Agency reported.

China had gone against international advice to interfere directly with the weather, producing extra rain which might disrupt food production, water reserves and the environment in general, Chien said. He quoted the example of a rain-making project in the province of Qinghai, which India blamed for excessive rain causing floods on its territory.

The NTU expert also drew a contrast between the opening ceremonies for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics, where the former took place during dry weather while the latter had to face changeable conditions. That was the difference between an authoritarian and a democratic system, Chien added.

Countries and governments should not abuse the current threat of climate change as an excuse to indulge in weather engineering and potentially worsen environmental conditions, he warned.

